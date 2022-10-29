Hurricane Ian Rucinski

Sandra Rucinski sits outside her makeshift shelter at a park in North Port. As a homeless person, she is aware of people who are newly displaced because of Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — Trailers and rental homes by the thousands in Southwest Florida were ruined or compromised in Hurricane Ian.

In North Port, one displaced man now sleeps in a car in his trailer’s driveway.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments