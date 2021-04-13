South County
pool closedThe South County Regional Park pool, dive well, and splash pad will be closed Saturday for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operations 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back DayThe Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department are partnering to host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Police/Fire Departments, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Drug Free Punta Gorda volunteers will be on site, at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex location, to provide information and giveaways. As you bring your expired/unused/unwanted prescription drugs, be aware that no sharps or liquids will be accepted.
