Centennial Gala ticket contest
Charlotte County is giving away a pair of tickets to the Centennial Gala scheduled for April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. There are two ways to win a pair of prime rib dinner tickets to the Centennial Gala: Correctly answer five county history questions or submit a photo to the Centennial mosaic. Here are the five trivia questions:
1. The division of DeSoto County on April 23, 1921 led to the creation of what four new counties?
2. The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River are named for what two people?
3. Name one of the two historic railroads that operated in Charlotte County?
4 What was the name of the owner of the ranch that would become Port Charlotte?
5. A Cape Haze ranch sold in 1969 and later developed as Rotonda belonged to two brothers of what famous American family?
Answers must be submitted to Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov by noon on Wednesday, April 21.
To submit a photo to the Centennial mosaic, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-mosaic and click Upload Your Photo. Multiple photos may be uploaded, but only one name will be entered into the drawing. Photos must be uploaded by noon, Wednesday, April 21.
Two winners will be selected randomly from the names of those who submitted correct trivia answers or uploaded a photo to the Centennial mosaic. The drawing will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Charlotte County Centennial Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100. Winners will be notified by email.
Free food offered
Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 22 at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community. All drivers are requested to wear masks. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, visit www.coadfl.org. or contact Joe Sabatino at jsabot2003@yahoo.com.
Delayed pool openings
The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, Centennial Park pool, and the South County Regional Park pool will open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, due to a county event.
Annual Tree Fair
The Annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (4-8-feet tall) will be $15 each, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry. “Tree Talks” will start at 10 a.m. Find planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will be music and food trucks. For more info, visit peoplefortrees.com or call Alice White 941-468-2486.
Olean Boulevard update
A traffic pattern change will occur on Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, starting Monday, April 19. Olean Boulevard will be closed overnight on Sunday, April 18. Fawcett Hospital will remain open with access from Brinson Avenue. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department are partnering to host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Police/Fire Departments, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Drug Free Punta Gorda volunteers will be on site, at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex location, to provide information and giveaways. As you bring your expired/unused/unwanted prescription drugs, be aware that no sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Early childhood program enrollment
Charlotte County Public Schools is enrolling those from birth to 4 years of age for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Children 4 years of age attend Baker Center, Hope Center and district elementary schools; Children birth to 3 years of age attend Baker Center and HOPE Center. All services are free and include everything your child will need for the day including meals, formula, diapers, wipes, etc.
Sign-up:
• April 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Baker Center Early Childhood Programs, 311 E. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. More info, call 941-575-5470.
• April 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hope Center-S Building, 18300 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. More info, call 941-255-7545, ext. 289 or 314.
To register your child, bring:
1. Child’s birth certificate
2. Proof of total household income that includes the following: (12 months worth of pay stubs, or 2020 1040 Tax Form, current TANF/SSI/ SSD Benefit Statement, child support, VA Benefits)
3. Proof of Charlotte County residency (utility bill, FPL bill, phone bill, cable bill or lease/mortgage agreement)
4. Current physical and immunization.
Children are placed based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2021
If your child has an IEP, IFSP, or is receiving services for any disability please bring documentation.
Emergency radio demonstration
The Amateur Radio Operators will have a free public demonstration on emergency communications from 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at the main pavilion at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Dr., Englewood. Ham radio operators from the the Charlotte and Englewood Amateur Radio clubs will show how they provide county-wide and beyond communications in the event of a disaster. Charlotte County Emergency Management will have a Portable Emergency Trailer near the pavilion.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
Peachland lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Peachland Boulevard, between Veterans Boulevard and Atwater Street in Port Charlotte, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022. These closures are required for the Peachland Boulevard sidewalk project. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, and caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
LB Touchdown Club golf tourney
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club will have its annual golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. It will be a four-person scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a fundraiser to support the Lemon Bay Manta Ray football program. Cost to play is $75 per player. To register or to help sponsor, contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461 or Suzie Moore at 941-270-6148, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941- 743-1593.
