Centennial Gala ticket contest
Charlotte County is giving away a pair of tickets to the Centennial Gala scheduled for April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. There are two ways to win a pair of prime rib dinner tickets to the Centennial Gala: Correctly answer five county history questions or submit a photo to the Centennial mosaic. Here are the five trivia questions:
1. The division of DeSoto County on April 23, 1921 led to the creation of what four new counties?
2. The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River are named for what two people?
3. Name one of the two historic railroads that operated in Charlotte County?
4 What was the name of the owner of the ranch that would become Port Charlotte?
5. A Cape Haze ranch sold in 1969 and later developed as Rotonda belonged to two brothers of what famous American family?
Answers must be submitted to Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov by noon on Wednesday, April 21.
To submit a photo to the Centennial mosaic, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-mosaic and click Upload Your Photo. Multiple photos may be uploaded, but only one name will be entered into the drawing. Photos must be uploaded by noon, Wednesday, April 21.
Two winners will be selected randomly from the names of those who submitted correct trivia answers or uploaded a photo to the Centennial mosaic. The drawing will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Charlotte County Centennial Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100. Winners will be notified by email.
Free food offered
Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 22 at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community. All drivers are requested to wear masks. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, visit www.coadfl.org. or contact Joe Sabatino at jsabot2003@yahoo.com.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department are partnering to host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Police/Fire Departments, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Drug Free Punta Gorda volunteers will be on site, at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex location, to provide information and giveaways. As you bring your expired/unused/unwanted prescription drugs, be aware that no sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasures through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Charlotte Chorale concert
Take a walk down memory lane with The Charlotte Chorale's concert "The Rhythm of Life" at 4 p.m. April 24 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St. The Chorale will present songs from various composers highlighting memorable events ranging from our childhood to our sunset years. Join us in sharing the journey of life through song.
A professional-level chorus of local singers dedicated to the enrichment of music of all genres, The Charlotte Chorale is under the outstanding direction of Dr. William Dederer. This will be the final concert for the 2020-21 season. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, students $10, payment by credit card is available. The audience will be limited to meet social distancing guidelines. Tickets and advanced registration are required.
For more information, please visit charlottechorale.com or e mail thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Early childhood program enrollment
Charlotte County Public Schools is enrolling those from birth to 4 years of age for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Children 4 years of age attend Baker Center, Hope Center and district elementary schools; Children birth to 3 years of age attend Baker Center and HOPE Center. All services are free and include everything your child will need for the day including meals, formula, diapers, wipes, etc.
Sign-up:
• April 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Baker Center Early Childhood Programs, 311 E. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. More info, call 941-575-5470.
• April 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hope Center-S Building, 18300 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. More info, call 941-255-7545, ext. 289 or 314.
To register your child, bring:
1. Child’s birth certificate
2. Proof of total household income that includes the following: (12 months worth of pay stubs, or 2020 1040 Tax Form, current TANF/SSI/ SSD Benefit Statement, child support, VA Benefits)
3. Proof of Charlotte County residency (utility bill, FPL bill, phone bill, cable bill or lease/mortgage agreement)
4. Current physical and immunization.
Children are placed based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2021
If your child has an IEP, IFSP, or is receiving services for any disability please bring documentation.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
Community Conversation
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, along with Florida Gulf Coast University, Department of Health Sciences at the Marieb College of Health & Human Services, will have its first virtual bi-annual Community Conversation for Spring 2021 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. May 5.
According to Joe Pepe, Health Administrator, “Mental health is a key component to overall wellness. As we continue to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, mental health must be a part of that recovery effort. This series is a collaboration between the Health Department and partners to facilitate these conversations more frequently to improve services to our community.”
Community Conversations is a health series by the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County that will invite various public health experts to discuss current health topics and trends most relevant to Charlotte County residents. Each Community Conversation will have a Q&A portion. The first Community Conversation includes Dr. Maka Tsulukidze, assistant professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the Department of Health Sciences, Marieb College of Health & Human Services, who will discuss current mental health trends and provide practical research-based strategies that we can all take to improve our daily mental health, especially in this time of COVID.
It is free and open to all. To register, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSpr21.
For any questions about this event, email HealthyCharlotte@flhealth.gov.
