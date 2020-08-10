Immunizations
offered for studentsWhether choosing virtual school or brick and mortar, making sure your child’s immunizations are up-to-date is an important part of your child’s overall health.
“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “I encourage Charlotte County parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements and work closely with their medical provider.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines. If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health.
Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance.
Appointments for back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance by calling 941-624-7200. Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s Social Security card, proof of legal guardianship, if applicable, as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Lane closures on Burnt Store Road
Lane closures will occur on Burnt Store Road about 1,000 feet north of the Heritage Landings entrance from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Thursday. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visitwww.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
.
Water service interruptionAll addresses within Heritage Landing in the Burnt Store service area will experience a water service interruption from approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free guided walk at Oyster CreekThe Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC on a free guided walk at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Library to close for votingThe Mid-County Regional Library will be closed through Aug. 21 because it is an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Cultural Center Putting Contest
On Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
Free guided walks at Tippecanoe
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Aug. 26 or Sept. 3 on a free guided walk through 308-acre Tippecanoe Environmental Park. This Charlotte County park includes habitats such as scrub, pine flatwoods, marsh and wetlands. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Learn something new
Charlotte County Community Services Libraries & History Division presents the Virtual “How-to Festival.” Every Monday through Friday in August, a brand-new video will air on Charlotte County Libraries & History Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
Postings are designed for viewers to learn how to do something unique or acquire a brand-new skill from talented Charlotte County community members. Topics will cover a variety of areas: air conditioner upkeep, public speaking, line dancing, auto basics, hurricane boat prep, knot tying, proper pruning, water safety, book repair, stranger danger safety, rabbit rescue, internet safety, singing and poetry, saltwater pool upkeep, guitar tuning, and more. A schedule may be accessed on the Charlotte County Libraries & History website under the “How-To Festival” link. It will be a life-long learning cornucopia of opportunities in just one short month. For information, contact Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176 or MidCountyLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beware of COVID-19 phone scams
The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus-related scams.
Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request Social Security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide COVID-19 results.
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
1. The Department will not call to ask for Social Security numbers or medical information.
2. Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
3. Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
4. Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
5. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
6. Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
7. If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
