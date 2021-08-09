WELLEN PARK - CoolToday Park will host a family movie starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday as part of its twice-monthly Summer Movie Nights.
It happens the second and fourth Wednesdays of the summer months.
On Wednesday, it is the recent movie "Tom & Jerry," with tickets $7 a piece and available online or by calling 941-413-5004 or stopping by the ticket office at CoolToday Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parking opens at 5 p.m. with the 1 hour 41 minute film starting at 6 p.m.
Volunteer sought for radio show
NORTH PORT - The radio show "Writers On The Air" is seeking a volunteer technician for the nonprofit show based at WKDW 97.5 FM in North Port.
The show airs from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays and is broadcast from 12735 U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail in North Port. No experience is needed. Those interested can contacted Linda Schell at 941-223-1262.
Dive-in movie at Aquatic Center
NORTH PORT — Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd.
Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in the heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset.
The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other city events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-7275.
Mote’s reporting hotline
SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335.
Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own.
In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.