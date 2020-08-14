COVID-19 testing for Charlotte residents
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County in collaboration with Charlotte County Emergency Management will provide free COVID-19 testing at the South County Park starting Wednesday in addition to the twice-weekly testing at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Drive-thru testing will be available at the following locations:
Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: coadfl.org
Appointments are not required, but recommended. Individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. No "walk-ins" accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process. Results may take seven-10 days.
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday. Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: coadfl.org.
Appointments are required. Individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. Walk-ups accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take 7-10 days.
Other testing locations in Charlotte County:
Publix, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. No appointment needed. Must be 18 years and older.
CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is offering drive through COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Register at CVS.com.
Homebound testing with Amedisys: If you are not able to leave your house due to certain medical reasons, you may be eligible for home services. To find out if you qualify, call 941-391-1316.
Pediatric COVID-19 testing:
Most Charlotte County pediatricians do testing for current patients with symptoms/exposure.
Robert Taylor Community Center Walk-In Clinic, 1845 34th St, Sarasota: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All ages. No appointment needed. More info at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites. Closed Tuesday and Nov. 3 for voting.
Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No appointment needed. All ages. Drive-thru site. More info at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
Gathering in prayer for our schools
The Charlotte County Ministers Association would like to invite the community to gather in prayer for our schools, teachers, faculty, families and students on Friday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.
Meet outside of the School Board Building (1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte) for this special time of prayer.
In order to protect the safety and well-being of the community, all participants will need to wear a mask or face-covering while attending this event.
Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Portion of Gaines Park temporarily to close
The William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis court, restroom and covered parking will be closed Wednesday to Friday for sealing and stripping the parking lot. The parking lot will reopen on Aug. 22. William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is located at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130.
Immunizations offered for students
Whether choosing virtual school or brick and mortar, making sure your child’s immunizations are up-to-date is an important part of your child’s overall health.
“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “I encourage Charlotte County parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements and work closely with their medical provider.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines. If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health.
Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance.
Appointments for back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance by calling 941-624-7200. Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s Social Security card, proof of legal guardianship, if applicable, as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Charlotte playground repairs
Playground surfacing at multiple park locations is scheduled to undergo repair Monday including Englewood East Park, Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park, Higgs Park, Lake Betty Park and Deep Creek Park. The parks will be open during repairs and patrons are encouraged to use caution around the area until work is complete. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cultural Center Putting Contest
On Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.