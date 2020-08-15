Yard of the Year
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its “Yard of the Year” contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a “Yard of the Year” sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
Chesney tribute bandCoolToday Park in Wellen Park, North Port, will welcome the Pirate Flag Band, a Kenny Chesney tribute band on Aug. 29 outdoors on the Plaza, the palm-lined green space in front of the stadium.
Organizers will offer 10-by-10-foot grass-lined spaces to accommodate groups of four. Spaces will be 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Spaces are $80 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Parking is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Seats are not included. No outside food or beverages, coolers, tents or umbrellas. All bags are subject to search. For more information, visit the CoolToday Park page on Facebook.
Portion of Gaines Park temporarily to close
The William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis court, restroom and covered parking will be closed Wednesday to Friday for sealing and stripping the parking lot. The parking lot will reopen on Aug. 22. William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is located at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130.
Charlotte playground repairsPlayground surfacing at multiple park locations is scheduled to undergo repair Monday including Englewood East Park, Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park, Higgs Park, Lake Betty Park and Deep Creek Park. The parks will be open during repairs and patrons are encouraged to use caution around the area until work is complete. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mother & Son night
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Mother & Son night from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green space adjacent to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The evening will be packed with wacky games and the opportunity to make unforgettable memories. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians and mother-figures are also welcomed to attend, and a pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Registration is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held outside and capacity is limited based on current CDC guidelines. All attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. The fee is $20 per couple, and $10 per each additional person. Pre-registration is required as space is limited to ensure proper physical distancing. Sign up today by calling 941-429-PARK(7275) or register at http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Immunizations offered for students
Whether choosing virtual school or brick and mortar, making sure your child’s immunizations are up-to-date is an important part of your child’s overall health.
“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “I encourage Charlotte County parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements and work closely with their medical provider.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines. If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health.
Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance.
Appointments for back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance by calling 941-624-7200. Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s Social Security card, proof of legal guardianship, if applicable, as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Cultural Center Putting Contest
On Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
Free guided walks at Tippecanoe
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Aug. 26 or Sept. 3 on a free guided walk through 308-acre Tippecanoe Environmental Park. This Charlotte County park includes habitats such as scrub, pine flatwoods, marsh and wetlands. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 7 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
COVID-19 testing for Charlotte residents
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County in collaboration with Charlotte County Emergency Management will provide free COVID-19 testing at the South County Park starting Wednesday in addition to the twice-weekly testing at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Drive-thru testing will be available at the following locations:
Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: coadfl.org
Appointments are not required, but recommended. Individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process. Results may take seven-10 days.
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday. Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: coadfl.org.
Appointments are required. Individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. Walk-ups accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take 7-10 days.
Other testing locations in Charlotte County:
Publix, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. No appointment needed. Must be 18 years and older.
CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is offering drive through COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Register at CVS.com.
Homebound testing:
Amedisys: If you are not able to leave your house due to certain medical reasons, you may be eligible for home services. To find out if you qualify, call 941-391-1316.
Pediatric COVID-19 testing: Most Charlotte County pediatricians do testing for current patients with symptoms/exposure.
Robert Taylor Community Center Walk-In Clinic, 1845 34th St, Sarasota: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All ages. No appointment needed. More info at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites. Closed Tuesday and Nov. 3 for voting.
Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No appointment needed. All ages. Drive-thru site. More info at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
Fertilizer restricted season returns
Sarasota County reminds the community to skip using nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns and landscapes through Sept. 30, as part of an effort to keep the community’s waterways healthy.
Enacted in 2007, the fertilizer restriction ordinance reduces the nutrients in stormwater and helps to protect natural habitats in area waterways that receive runoff from our stormwater system.
According to Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan, the frequency and amount of rain we experience during the summer months causes fertilizer to be washed away before it can be absorbed into the landscape. The nutrients found in fertilizer, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, add to what is already a nutrient-rich environment which leads to algae blooms, diminishes water quality and threatens aquatic life.
Sarasota County offers the following summertime yard tips:
• Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
• Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Make sure grass clippings are swept or blown back into the yard, or recycled in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• Adhere to watering restrictions; even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays. Remember irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Oct. 2. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Learn something new
Charlotte County Community Services Libraries & History Division presents the Virtual “How-to Festival.” Every Monday through Friday in August, a brand-new video will air on Charlotte County Libraries & History Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
Postings are designed for viewers to learn how to do something unique or acquire a brand-new skill from talented Charlotte County community members. Topics will cover a variety of areas: air conditioner upkeep, public speaking, line dancing, auto basics, hurricane boat prep, knot tying, proper pruning, water safety, book repair, stranger danger safety, rabbit rescue, internet safety, singing and poetry, saltwater pool upkeep, guitar tuning, and more. A schedule may be accessed on the Charlotte County Libraries & History website under the “How-To Festival” link. It will be a life-long learning cornucopia of opportunities in just one short month. For information, contact Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176 or MidCountyLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beware of COVID-19 phone scams
The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus-related scams.
Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request Social Security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide COVID-19 results.
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
1. The Department will not call to ask for Social Security numbers or medical information.
2. Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
3. Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
4. Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
5. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
6. Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
7. If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
New app for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Charlotte parking pass
Charlotte County parking passes are currently available for purchase through the mail, phone, the tax collector’s office or online at https://bit.ly/3a30Rsx. Parking passes are currently not available for purchase at recreation centers or pools.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
