Blood drive
The Big Red Bus will be conducting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Donors will receive a free FandangoNOW voucher and a card for a free Chick-fil-a chicken sandwich or eight nuggets. Donors also will receive a wellness check and a COVID-19 antibody test. To sign up, go towww.oneblood.org/donate-now
. The sponsor code is 36192. For more info, call 1-888-9-DONATE.
Cultural Center Putting ContestOn Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
Kiwanis Shoes for KidsThe Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Charlotte parking passCharlotte County parking passes are currently available for purchase through the mail, phone, the tax collector’s office or online at https://bit.ly/3a30Rsx. Parking passes are currently not available for purchase at recreation centers or pools.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
Gathering in prayer for our schoolsThe Charlotte County Ministers Association would like to invite the community to gather in prayer for our schools, teachers, faculty, families, and students on Friday, August 28 at 9 a.m. at the outside of the School Board Building for this special time of prayer.
In order to protect the safety and well-being of the community, all participants will need to wear the proper mask or face-covering while attending this event. For those unable to make the prayer event, you are asked to pause between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to lift up a school located near you in prayer.
Playground RepairsCharlotte County will be resurfacing several playgrounds this week. The parks affected are Englewood East Park, Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park, Higgs Park, Lake Betty Park and Deep Creek Park. The parks will be open during repairs and patrons are encouraged to use caution around the area until work is complete. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
