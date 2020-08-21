Blood drive
The Big Red Bus will be conducting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Donors will receive a free FandangoNOW voucher and a card for a free Chick-fil-a chicken sandwich or eight nuggets. Donors also will receive a wellness check and a COVID-19 antibody test. To sign up, go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now. The sponsor code is 36192. For more info, call 1-888-9-DONATE.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 7 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free guided walk at Charlotte Flatwoods
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 8 or Sept. 22 on a free one-hour guided walk through Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park of mature pines, dry prairie, marsh wetlands and freshwater ponds. Its location adjoining state lands make it an important wildlife corridor. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Learn something new
Charlotte County Community Services Libraries & History Division presents the Virtual "How-to Festival." Every Monday through Friday in August, a brand-new video will air on Charlotte County Libraries & History Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
Postings are designed for viewers to learn how to do something unique or acquire a brand-new skill from talented Charlotte County community members. Topics will cover a variety of areas: air conditioner upkeep, public speaking, line dancing, auto basics, hurricane boat prep, knot tying, proper pruning, water safety, book repair, stranger danger safety, rabbit rescue, internet safety, singing and poetry, saltwater pool upkeep, guitar tuning, and more. A schedule may be accessed on the Charlotte County Libraries & History website under the "How-To Festival" link. It will be a life-long learning cornucopia of opportunities in just one short month. For information, contact Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176 or MidCountyLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beware of COVID-19 phone scams
The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus-related scams.
Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request Social Security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide COVID-19 results.
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
1. The Department will not call to ask for Social Security numbers or medical information.
2. Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
3. Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
4. Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
5. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
6. Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
7. If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
