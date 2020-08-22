Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Blood drive
The Big Red Bus will be conducting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Donors will receive a free FandangoNOW voucher and a card for a free Chick-fil-a chicken sandwich or eight nuggets. Donors also will receive a wellness check and a COVID-19 antibody test. To sign up, go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now. The sponsor code is 36192. For more info, call 1-888-9-DONATE.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 7 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free guided walk at Amberjack
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join Mike Weisensee at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 on a free guided bird walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Rotonda. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Voices of Hope Gala rescheduled
Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, has rescheduled its Voices of Hope Gala for Nov. 12. The inaugural event, which will feature dinner, entertainment and a live auction, was originally scheduled for March 28, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. The gala starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Guardian ad Litem Foundation also is seeking donations for auction packages, including gift certificates, experiences and other items.
Tickets are available for $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10. For more information about the Voices of Hope Gala or to purchase tickets, visit VoicesForKids.org/event/Voices-of-Hope or call 239-533-1435.
Proceeds from gala will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates, as well as provide financial assistance to help meet a child’s basic and developmental needs. The Foundation’s court-certified volunteer child advocates serve as the “voice” for abused, neglected and abandoned youth in Southwest Florida as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare systems.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Learn something new
Charlotte County Community Services Libraries & History Division presents the Virtual "How-to Festival." Every Monday through Friday in August, a brand-new video will air on Charlotte County Libraries & History Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
Postings are designed for viewers to learn how to do something unique or acquire a brand-new skill from talented Charlotte County community members. Topics will cover a variety of areas: air conditioner upkeep, public speaking, line dancing, auto basics, hurricane boat prep, knot tying, proper pruning, water safety, book repair, stranger danger safety, rabbit rescue, internet safety, singing and poetry, saltwater pool upkeep, guitar tuning, and more. A schedule may be accessed on the Charlotte County Libraries & History website under the "How-To Festival" link. It will be a life-long learning cornucopia of opportunities in just one short month. For information, contact Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176 or MidCountyLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
New app for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Charlotte parking pass
Charlotte County parking passes are currently available for purchase through the mail, phone, the tax collector's office or online at https://bit.ly/3a30Rsx. Parking passes are currently not available for purchase at recreation centers or pools.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
