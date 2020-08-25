Construction Industry Licensing Board seeks volunteer
Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking one volunteer to serve as a mechanical contractor. Volunteer must be a licensed Mechanical/HVAC Contractor and a resident of Charlotte County. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle. The term will expire on June 26, 2022. To obtain an application, please call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Lane closures on Burnt Store Road
Lane closures will occur on Burnt Store Road about one mile south of Shotgun Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Affordable housing committee needs members
The Charlotte County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one citizen-at-large and one citizen to serve in any of the following capacities:
1. Who is actively engaged in the residential home building industry;
2. Who is actively engaged in the banking or mortgage banking industry;
3. Who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building;
4. Who is actively engaged as an advocate for low-income persons;
5. Who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing;
6. Who is actively engaged as a not-for-profit provider of affordable housing;
7. Who represents employers within the jurisdiction; or
8. Who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan.
Please contact Colleen.Turner@charlottecountyfl.gov or Doreen.Stoquert@charlottecountyfl.gov or call 941-205-2161.
MSBU/TU boards need volunteers
The following Charlotte County MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Alligator Creek Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Charlotte Ranchettes Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Deep Creek Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Don Pedro & Knight Islands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Edgewater North Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Englewood East Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Grove City Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda West Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Burnt Store Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Drive-thru: Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte
Hours: 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Cost: Free
Ages: 5 years and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian/parent.
Details: Save time by registering ahead at coadfl.org, but registration is not required. Results will take seven-10 days.
• Walk-up: Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and is subject to weather
Cost: Free
Ages: 18 and older
Details: Results will take five-seven days.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, 4300 Kings Hwy #210, Port Charlotte
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Ages: 18 and older
Details: Patients must meet CDC criteria for testing. Appointments are required. Call 844-FHC-SWFL (342-7935) to register.
• Walk-up: Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• Drive-thru in Fort Myers: CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate at 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)
Cost: Free
Ages: 18 and older.
Details: Test is for those who suspect they have COVID-19, not for anti-body testing. No appointment or doctor's order necessary. Anyone from any county can go to this site.
More info on leegov.com/covid-19/testing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.