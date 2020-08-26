Lane closures on Burnt Store Road
Lane closures will occur on Burnt Store Road about one mile south of Shotgun Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Immunizations offered for students
Whether choosing virtual school or brick and mortar, making sure your child’s immunizations are up-to-date is an important part of your child’s overall health.
“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “I encourage Charlotte County parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements and work closely with their medical provider.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines. If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health.
Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance.
Appointments for back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance by calling 941-624-7200. Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s Social Security card, proof of legal guardianship, if applicable, as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Blood drive
The Big Red Bus will be conducting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Donors will receive a free FandangoNOW voucher and a card for a free Chick-fil-a chicken sandwich or eight nuggets. Donors also will receive a wellness check and a COVID-19 antibody test. To sign up, go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now. The sponsor code is 36192. For more info, call 1-888-9-DONATE.
Free guided walks at Tippecanoe
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 3 on a free guided walk through 308-acre Tippecanoe Environmental Park. This Charlotte County park includes habitats such as scrub, pine flatwoods, marsh and wetlands. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park opens Sept. 3
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park, 6941 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will open Sept. 3 with a maximum capacity of 15 people at any given time. CDC guidelines for social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged while using the skate park. For more information about Charlotte County skate parks, go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Skate Parks.
Free guided walk at Charlotte Flatwoods
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 8 or Sept. 22 on a free one-hour guided walk through Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park of mature pines, dry prairie, marsh wetlands and freshwater ponds. Its location adjoining state lands make it an important wildlife corridor. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 28 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Construction Industry Licensing Board seeks volunteer
Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking one volunteer to serve as a mechanical contractor. Volunteer must be a licensed Mechanical/HVAC Contractor and a resident of Charlotte County. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle. The term will expire on June 26, 2022. To obtain an application, please call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.