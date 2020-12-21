Freedom Run 5K to benefit park
Registrations are now being accepted for the Freedom Run 5K to benefit the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Foundation. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The Freedom Run 5K is a family- and dog-friendly event to raise money for the construction of park amenities, including an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The event is being organized by the veterans organization Paddle For Heroes. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available and runners are instructed to maintain safe distances from each other
Registration is $30. A veteran discount is available. Awards will be given for first, second and third places in each age group. The deadline for entries is Dec. 29. To register, visit runsignup.com and enter Gaines in the “find a race” field.
For information, email durtiming@gmail.com. For information about the park and foundation, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Centennial Fishing Derby Jan. 1-31Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby Jan 1-31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Edgewater lane closureA lane closure will occur on Edgewater Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Dec. 29 for landscape maintenance. Travelers may experience slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The January session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 6. It’s open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. To receive the Zoom specifics for the January session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Compression wear class
A free class called “The Benefits of Compression Wear,” which is sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Punta Gorda and led by Chantel Davis from JOBST, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, OR via ZOOM. Register at PGICA.org and be sure to indicate if you will attend virtually or in-person.
Mote’s new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
