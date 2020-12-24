Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Freedom Run 5K to benefit park
Registrations are now being accepted for the Freedom Run 5K to benefit the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Foundation. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The Freedom Run 5K is a family- and dog-friendly event to raise money for the construction of park amenities, including an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The event is being organized by the veterans organization Paddle For Heroes. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available and runners are instructed to maintain safe distances from each other
Registration is $30. A veteran discount is available. Awards will be given for first, second and third places in each age group. The deadline for entries is Dec. 29. To register, visit runsignup.com and enter Gaines in the "find a race" field.
For information, email durtiming@gmail.com. For information about the park and foundation, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2, 2021, and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Edgewater lane closure
A lane closure will occur on Edgewater Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Dec. 29 for landscape maintenance. Travelers may experience slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Compression wear class
A free class called "The Benefits of Compression Wear," which is sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Punta Gorda and led by Chantel Davis from JOBST, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, OR via ZOOM. Register at PGICA.org and be sure to indicate if you will attend virtually or in-person.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park closure
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood will be closed for repairs through Jan. 8. Park patrons are encouraged to visit Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Fishing Derby Jan. 1-31
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby Jan 1-31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
