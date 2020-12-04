Fresh Jersey Tomatoes toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, is holding its fifth annual toy drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive runs\through Dec. 6. Gifts for boys and girls ages 13-18 are most in need. Suggestions for girls include make-up kits, nail kits, art project kits, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target. Suggestions for boys include tools/tool kits, model cars/airplanes, sports supplies, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old, will be accepted at the following locations:
• Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Copperfish Books, 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Hipnotique, 111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Friendly Floors, 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Isles Fitness, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 111, Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave.
• Punta Gorda Fire and Police, 1410 Tamiami Trail.
• Nix & Associates, 2421 Shreve St., Unit 111, Punta Gorda.
• Hessler Floor Covering, 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Peachland Boulevard traffic pattern changes
A traffic pattern change will occur on Peachland Boulevard, between Strasburg Drive and Tennyson Avenue, starting Tuesday. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Charlotte’s delegation includes State Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; State Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and State Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Those wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 4 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by fax, e-mail or U.S. mail — at Grant's office by the deadline. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman is also 4 p.m. Dec. 4. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature — including original signatures of the legislative sponsors — and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more info, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Charlotte County Centennial Calendars
Charlotte County Centennial calendars, featuring historic photos and facts, are now available. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the following locations:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Utilities Department, 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte.
• South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
For more information about the Charlotte County Centennial, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Dec. 11. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children's bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert
The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Joy to the World" will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by the chorale under the direction of William Dederer. Due to current health conditions, the size and location of the concert has been modified to comply with current regulations and social distancing. The audience will be limited to 120 people and reservations are required. There is no charge this year for the concert however a goodwill offering will be accepted. Call 941-204-0033 for reservations and more information. Social distancing will be observed by both the audience and The Charlotte Chorale; masks may be worn by the audience but are not required. The chorale cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19. For additional information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
