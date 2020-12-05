Area COVID-19
testing sites • Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)
Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing
School job fairSarasota County Schools will have a job fair for several school positions from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Suncoast Technical College’s south campus, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. A second job fair will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at the technical college’s north campus, 4748 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota. The school district is looking for teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, substitute custodians, nurses, substitute teachers, and more. Computers and in-person assistance will be available to help applicants get started on their online application. If you are unable to attend and would like more information, please email recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net. All attendees will be required to wear masks.
Guardian Ad Litem info sessionThe Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The December session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the December session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Englewood Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Englewood Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any of the following branch offices during business hours through this Monday:
• Main office, 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
• Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Road, Suite 10, Placida.
• Boca Grande office, 301 Park Ave. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Centennial Calendars
Charlotte County Centennial calendars, featuring historic photos and facts, are now available. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the following locations:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Utilities Department, 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte.
• South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
For more information about the Charlotte County Centennial, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
Peachland Boulevard traffic pattern changes
A traffic pattern change will occur on Peachland Boulevard, between Strasburg Drive and Tennyson Avenue, starting Tuesday. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Coping with COVID-19
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Charlotte’s delegation includes State Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; State Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and State Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75. For more info, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Friday. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children’s bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert
The Charlotte Chorale’s Christmas choral concert, “Joy to the World” will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by the chorale under the direction of William Dederer. Due to current health conditions, the size and location of the concert has been modified to comply with current regulations and social distancing. The audience will be limited to 120 people and reservations are required. There is no charge this year for the concert however a goodwill offering will be accepted. Call 941-204-0033 for reservations and more information. Social distancing will be observed by both the audience and The Charlotte Chorale; masks may be worn by the audience but are not required. The chorale cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19. For additional information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home’s locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
