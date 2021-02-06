DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Feb. 15 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Judy Goby Oxtoby, Big Cypress Chapter of the D.A.R. presenting on the, "100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier." Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than Monday. Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in volunteering, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The February sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the February sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on "Walk for the Poor."
