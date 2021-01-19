Skate park reopens
The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, has reopened. The skate park had been closed for maintenance.
Free tax aide
The AARP Tax-Aide Program will again be providing free income tax assistance in Port Charlotte through April 15. Information regarding locations and appointment sign-up dates can be found by calling 941-421-4502.
Burnt Store Road lane closure
A lane closure will occur on Burnt Store Road, north of Zemel Road, in south Charlotte County, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers may experience intermittent lane closures, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time.
Military museum food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are still in need. This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. To keep things safe for volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car. You can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch, and the donations will be collected by volunteers. Items being collected include non-perishable food items and personal care/household items such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc. Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center. The drive will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Olean, Brinson closures
Olean Boulevard, between Harbor Boulevard and Easy Street, and Brinson Ave., between Caring Way and Harbor Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Saturday. Nightly lane closures will occur on Harbor Boulevard at the Olean Boulevard intersection. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use the front entrance on Olean Boulevard. Detour signs will be in place.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on "Walk for the Poor."
Centennial Fishing Derby
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby through Jan. 31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
