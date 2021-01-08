Lane closure on
U.S. 41 bridgesIntermittent lane closures will occur on the U.S. 41 northbound and southbound bridges from 7 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Sunday for routine roadway lighting repairs. Travelers may experience intermittent lane closures, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Skate park closureThe Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for maintenance from Monday to Jan. 17. The skate park is expected to reopen on Jan. 18. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food driveBurnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Monday at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Nighttime closure of Brinson AvenueBrinson Avenue, between Aaron Street and the Fawcett Memorial Hospital driveway in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday until Thursday. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Capricorn Boulevard lane closureA lane closure will occur on the northbound section of Capricorn Boulevard, between Palisade Road to Sandhill Boulevard, in the Deep Creek area on Monday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water service interruptionA water service interruption is scheduled for Monday from approximately 10 p.m.-6 a.m. for all addresses within Heritage Landing. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.
For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Fishing DerbyCharlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby through Jan. 31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
