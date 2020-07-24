Traffic switch on Cape Haze Drive
A traffic switch will occur on Cape Haze Dive between Links Lane and Kendall Road on Monday. Crews will be preparing the roadway for shifting traffic to the northbound lanes of Cape Haze Drive. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Pier parking lot to close
The pier parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte, will be closed for construction July 27-Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete.
COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
A DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis in Arcadia through Aug. 20. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
Cultural Center Putting Contest
On Saturday Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
Library to close for voting
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed July 30-Aug. 21 to be used as an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Free guided walk at Tippecanoe II
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC on a free guided walk at 8 a.m. Aug. 4 through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Park in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Rain barrel class, kit offered
Sarasota County has updated its Rain Barrel Program to allow individuals to attend an online workshop, rather than in-person, to learn the myriad benefits of using rain barrels at home or around your business. Participants also will learn about basic setup and operation. Anyone interested in purchasing one (or more) of the bright-blue barrels can order and pay online, and then choose from a range of convenient days, times and locations to pick up the equipment.
Sarasota County launched the Rain Barrel Program in 2009, with the aim of helping participants conserve water and save money while reducing stormwater runoff and protecting the natural environment. Since then, residents and business owners have bought more than 3,300 barrels, or enough to collect 18 million gallons of our area's annual rainfall.
Upcoming online Rain Barrel Workshops are set for Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. Learn more and register early (to save your spot) at tiny.cc/ufsaraext_rainbarrel.
Order and pay for rain barrels online through the same workshop registration page. During the registration process, simply select the number of barrels you'd like to purchase, and the date and location convenient for you to pick up the barrel(s)and equipment. Complete kits cost $37, plus fees, and include a barrel and basic connection plumbing.
Sarasota County Extension also is offering an online option to purchase starter composting kits, featuring the popular GEOBIN system. Online composting workshops already provide a wealth of information on the need for and benefits of composting, and the basics of setting up and maintain a thriving compost system. Find a convenient workshop at tiny.cc/ufsaraext_blackgold.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
