Burnt Store Lakes Food Drive
Burnt Store Lakes Property Owners Association is holding a contact-less drive-thru food drive at Burnt Store Lakes Community Park to help stock the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10. Those wishing to donate food on July 10 should drive to the park entrance on 24484 Rio Togas Road, which is off Burnt Store Road, south of the main entrance to the Burnt Store Lakes community.
Participants can remain in their vehicles, while volunteers wearing masks remove food donations from the trunk. Suggested donations include: breakfast bars, snacks, canned fruit, meats, tuna, stew, vegetables, beans, rice, tomato sauce, peanut butter, jelly, dry milk, sugar, flour, cleaning products, paper towels, laundry detergent, body soap, shampoo, toilet tissue and bug spray. For more information, contact BSLfooddrive@gmail.com.
Tringali playground temporarily closesThe Tringali Park playground, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed through July 12 for shade structure installation. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem information sessionThe Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home.
If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational sessions via Zoom. The August sessions will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the August sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times available.
COVID-19 testing for Charlotte residents
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has reopened the COVID-19 test site at the Charlotte County Sports Park. The test site located at the Cooper Street Recreational Center in Punta Gorda is no longer operational.
The drive-thru testing site at the Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will be open from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: https://coadfl.org/.
Individuals must be 18 years and older. Appointments are not required; however, it does speed up the process by registering ahead. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available.
All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take up to seven-10 business days.
Other COVID-19 testing locations available:
• Publix by Florida Division of Emergency Management: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Monday-Friday beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Appointments are not required. No cost.
• CVS Pharmacy: 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. By appointment only. Register at CVS.com. No cost.
• Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida: 4300 Kings Hwy #210, Port Charlotte. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Must meet CDC criteria for testing. Individuals must be 18 years and older. Call ahead at 844-342-7935.
• Local providers: Most Charlotte County doctors are doing testing for current patients. Contact your current provider for more information.
Pediatric locations available:
• Local pediatricians: Most Charlotte County pediatricians are doing testing for current patients. Must meet CDC criteria for testing. Contact your current provider for more information.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Drive Up Clinic: 1845 34th St, Sarasota. All ages. No appointment needed. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily or until capacity is reached.
Utilities’ Customer Support Center to open for appointments
The Charlotte County Utilities Department Customer Support Center at the East Port Environmental Campus, 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, is open by appointment for employees’ safety. To schedule an appointment, call 941-764-4300. Walk-in services other than the payment drop box will not be available. Customers can still drop off their payments in the various payment boxes, by mail, pay their utility bill online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300.
Free guided walk at Amberjack
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join Mike Weisensee at 8 a.m. July 15 on a free guided bird walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of the 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Rotonda. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
A DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis in Arcadia. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and beginning July 16, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
Free guided walk at Oyster Creek
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC on a free guided walk at 8 a.m. July 23 through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
