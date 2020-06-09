Charlotte playgrounds to reopen
Charlotte County playgrounds and the McGuire Park splash pad will open Monday. Park users are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and personal protection.
Beware of scams as Florida reopens
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert urging continued vigilance as Florida slowly starts to reopen. Scammers may try to exploit the now expanding marketplace to take advantage of consumers and small businesses.
“Scammers will likely use the same nefarious tactics that they have been using to target Floridians throughout the COVID-19 crisis—robocalls, phishing emails and imposter scams, to name some of the most common. They will just use them in different ways, utilizing new messages about the crisis to get a consumer’s attention. So, don’t be fooled. Stay alert and stay informed about government orders and actions regarding reopening as well as the latest scams.”
To guard against scams, Floridians should:
• Hang up on robocalls offering products or services. Do not press any buttons and do not offer any personal or financial information.
• Avoid clicking links on email solicitations or ads offering free COVID-19 tests, business loans or too-good-to-be-true prices on pandemic-related products.
• Never trust the number on a Caller ID display, as spoofing technology allows scammers to change the display on an incoming call so that it appears to be coming from a government entity.
• Research a website or organization thoroughly before purchasing a product, scheduling a service or providing any personal information.
Anyone who encounters a COVID-19 related scam should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
Tax Collectors accepting appointments
Charlotte County Tax Collector motor services agencies located in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock and Englewood are accepting appointments for services that cannot be provided online, by telephone, drop box or by mail. Visit taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov to conduct transactions online or to schedule a required in-person appointment. All customers are asked to wear a face mask or cloth face covering and observe social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance from others while inside the agency offices. For information, call 941-743-1350.
Sarasota County Tax Collector Mid-County Service Center has reopened for limited driver’s license transactions that cannot be completed online. The office is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and appointments are required by calling 941-861-8300, option 2. Customers will be asked a series of health questions before entering the office. Anyone experiencing a fever or COVID-19 symptoms will have their appointment rescheduled. Only the person completing the transaction will be able to enter the office. A face covering is required for service. For more info, go to sarasotataxcollector.com.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
