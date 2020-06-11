Punta Gorda food drive
Burnt Store Isles is sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli boulevards in Punta Gorda. Please drop off non-perishable foods, personal, and cleaning items. For more information, call 732-600-6170.
Charlotte playgrounds to reopen
Charlotte County playgrounds and the McGuire Park splash pad will open Monday. Park users are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and personal protection.
Portion of Harbor Boulevard closed
The southbound lane of Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace, in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday until Friday, June 19. This is required to mill and pave the area as part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
