New COVID-19 testing site In Punta Gorda
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will provide free COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing at the Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Testing will be from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday. Register online at COADFL.org. The testing location at the Charlotte Sports Park location is now closed.
Punta Gorda food drive
Burnt Store Isles is sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli boulevards in Punta Gorda. Please drop off non-perishable foods, personal, and cleaning items. For more information, call 732-600-6170.
Portion of Harbor Boulevard closed
The southbound lane of Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace, in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday until Friday, June 19. This is required to mill and pave the area as part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Blaser Street closed
Blaser Street between Burlingame and Fitzpatrick avenues in Port Charlotte will be closed until July 2. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Voices of Hope Gala rescheduled
Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, has rescheduled its Voices of Hope Gala for Nov. 12. The inaugural event, which will feature dinner, entertainment and a live auction, was originally scheduled for March 28, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. The gala starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Guardian ad Litem Foundation also is seeking donations for auction packages, including gift certificates, experiences and other items.
Tickets are available for $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10. For more information about the Voices of Hope Gala or to purchase tickets, visit VoicesForKids.org/event/Voices-of-Hope or call 239-533-1435.
Proceeds from gala will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates, as well as provide financial assistance to help meet a child’s basic and developmental needs. The Foundation’s court-certified volunteer child advocates serve as the “voice” for abused, neglected and abandoned youth in Southwest Florida as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare systems.
New app for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
