Prescribed fires scheduled for Charlotte County
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through September on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 260 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
COVID-19 testing site in Punta GordaThe Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will provide free COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing at the Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Testing will be from 9 a.m.-noon today and Thursday. Register online at COADFL.org. The testing location at the Charlotte Sports Park location is now closed. For more information, call 211 or visit COADFL.org.
Portion of Harbor Boulevard closedThe southbound lane of Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace, in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, June 19. This is required to mill and pave the area as part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Blaser Street closedBlaser Street between Burlingame and Fitzpatrick avenues in Port Charlotte will be closed until July 2. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
