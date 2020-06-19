Public input sought for transportation meetings
The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda-Metropolitan Planning Organization will be holding a series of virtual community outreach events to solicit public opinion, ideas and comments on the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. The meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon June 24 and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. June 30 in a virtual GoToMeeting webinar format. Public input includes ranking and prioritization of transportation projects (needs) based on revenue sources projected out to the year 2045. A feedback form will be available on the MPO website for two weeks to capture your inputs starting on June 19.
Enter or click the link to join the meeting: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/7071142204484954637
Persons wishing to provide public comment will still be allowed to do so by alternative means. Written comments may be submitted by either emailing the comments to office@ccmpo.com or mailing the comments to: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980-2503.
The comments will be considered towards the 2045 Cost Feasible Plan projects and will be incorporated as part of the plan. More information regarding the workshops and transportation issues are available on the MPO website at www.ccmpo.com.
For more information, please contact the MPO Office at 941-883-3535 or office@ccmpo.com.
Prescribed fires scheduled for Charlotte County
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through September on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 260 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Beware of scams as Florida reopens
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert urging continued vigilance as Florida slowly starts to reopen. Scammers may try to exploit the now expanding marketplace to take advantage of consumers and small businesses.
“Scammers will likely use the same nefarious tactics that they have been using to target Floridians throughout the COVID-19 crisis—robocalls, phishing emails and imposter scams, to name some of the most common. They will just use them in different ways, utilizing new messages about the crisis to get a consumer’s attention. So, don’t be fooled. Stay alert and stay informed about government orders and actions regarding reopening as well as the latest scams.”
To guard against scams, Floridians should:
• Hang up on robocalls offering products or services. Do not press any buttons and do not offer any personal or financial information.
• Avoid clicking links on email solicitations or ads offering free COVID-19 tests, business loans or too-good-to-be-true prices on pandemic-related products.
• Never trust the number on a Caller ID display, as spoofing technology allows scammers to change the display on an incoming call so that it appears to be coming from a government entity.
• Research a website or organization thoroughly before purchasing a product, scheduling a service or providing any personal information.
Anyone who encounters a COVID-19 related scam should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
New app for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help — without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
