Burnt Store Lakes food drive
Burnt Store Lakes Property Owners Association is holding a contact-less drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10 at Burnt Store Lakes Community Park to help stock the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Those wishing to donate food on July 10 should drive to the park entrance on 24484 Rio Togas Road, which is off Burnt Store Road, south of the main entrance to the Burnt Store Lakes community. Participants can remain in their vehicles, while volunteers, wearing masks remove food donations from the trunk. Suggested donations include: breakfast bars, cereals, canned soup, fruit, meats, tuna, stew, vegetables, pasta, beans, rice, peanut butter, jelly, tomato sauce, mac & cheese, boxed dinners, cleaning products, paper towels and laundry detergent. For more information, contact BSLfooddrive@gmail.com.
Harbor Boulevard lane closures
The southbound lane of Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. This is required to pave the area as part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Utilities’ Customer Support Center to open for appointments
Starting July 6, the Charlotte County Utilities Department Customer Support Center at the East Port Environmental Campus, 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, will be open by appointment for employees’ safety. To schedule an appointment, call 941-764-4300. Walk-in services other than the payment drop box will not be available. Customers can still drop off their payments in the various payment boxes, by mail, pay their utility bill online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300.
Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries offer laptop access
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now providing lobby laptop access by reservation. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
Free COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
Free COVID-19 testing is available to anyone with or without symptoms from 8-10 a.m. today and Friday at the Turner Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. No appointment or prescription is needed.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19- information-and-resources or call the DeSoto Health Department at 863-491-7580.
