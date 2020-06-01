Military Heritage Museum reopens Friday
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is planning to reopen Friday. The museum will adhere to Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order which includes specific guidelines for museums. Changes visitors should expect upon arrival include:
• Mandatory wearing of face masks by all visitors, volunteers, and employees. Free masks will be available at the museum entrance if visitors do not have one.
• Limitations on the number of people allowed in the various galleries and activity areas.
• Adherence to the current state guidelines that limit the visitors to the museum at 50% or less.
• Increased the frequency of cleaning using CDC-rated disposable products especially on exhibit surfaces, equipment and artifacts, hand-sanitizing stations throughout the museum and disposable masks designed for use with the virtual reality equipment.
• Counter shields installed at the Welcome Center, Ship’s Store and Academy Library.
• Social distancing requirements of at least 6-feet apart. Additional use of face shields worn by volunteers in those activity areas where 6-feet social distancing may not be possible.
• The museum will also move to a five-day schedule: Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some activity areas within the museum will initially operate on an 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule.
In accordance with official state and local guidelines, seniors and people with serious medical conditions should consider visiting the museum during a later phase of the state’s re-opening.
For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Intermittent lane closures on Beach Road
Intermittent lane closures will occur along Beach Road, between State Road 776 and the second bridge, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday. The lane closures are required for the replacement of sidewalks in this area. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem information session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This session will be held from noon-1 p.m. June 10. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Mid-County Regional Library reopens
The Mid-County Regional Library has reopened at limited capacity from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and the other three library locations from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Signs will be posted at the Mid-County Regional Library for following the CDC guidelines and floors will be marked to indicate appropriate social distancing. Plexiglass shields are installed and hand sanitizer is available to the public. Limited seating is provided to encourage library users to keep visits brief so more individuals can use the library.
Desktop computers will be available by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Reservations to use a computer can be made by calling the library at 941-613-3161.
All library materials, except magazines and newspapers, are available. The meeting and study rooms are closed. For information, contact Maryanne Sharkey at 941-613-3200 or CharlotteCountyLibraries@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte parking fees reinstated
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees have been reinstated. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
