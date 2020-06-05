Rescue a kitten
Between the time Florida’s stay-at-home order was lifted and now, Suncoast Humane Society responded to a great need brought on by kitten season. We took charge to rescue 76 kittens and one mama cat. Most of the kittens came from overwhelmed rescues and animal service groups in Hillsborough and Lee counties. The one-pound kittens still have some growing to do before they can be spayed or neutered and are ready to be taken home. You can pre-adopt a kitten for just $25 (compared to the usual fee of $125, rabies vaccine and county license not included) today and Sunday.
Complete the pre-adoption application form online at www.humane.org. Approved applicants must pay in full, and once kittens are of appropriate “going home” age and have been spayed/neutered, they may be picked up and taken to their fur-ever homes.
Mid-County Regional Library reopens
The Mid-County Regional Library has reopened to the public at limited capacity from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and the other three library locations from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Signs will be posted at the Mid-County Regional Library for following the CDC guidelines and floors will be marked to indicate appropriate social distancing. Plexiglass shields are installed and hand sanitizer is available to the public. Limited seating is provided to encourage library users to keep visits brief so more individuals can use the library.
Desktop computers will be available by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Reservations to use a computer can be made by calling the library at 941-613-3161.
All library materials, except magazines and newspapers, are available. The meeting and study rooms are closed. For information, contact Maryanne Sharkey at 941-613-3200 or CharlotteCountyLibraries@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte parking fees reinstated
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees have been reinstated. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Guardian Ad Litem information session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This session will be held from noon-1 p.m. June 10. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Blaser Street closed
Blaser Street between Burlingame and Fitzpatrick avenues in Port Charlotte will be closed until July 2. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
