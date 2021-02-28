Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. For more info, call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Hazardous waste collection
This city of North Port is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 8:15 a.m.-noon March 13 outside North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. This is free for North Port residents. Crews will collect tires, pool chemicals, paint, cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, prescription medications and sharps.
Art exhibit
“Get Inspired by Architecture” runs through March 5 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. See the beautiful art of buildings, structures and perspective. The art center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 941-423-6460 for information.
Play 'Binglo'
North Port Parks & Recreation will host “Binglo” from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. March 12 at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Participants can get their “glow on” and enjoy games in a dark room with black lights. Wear your best fluorescent clothing. Compete for prizes. Distancing will be enforced, and sanitizing stations will be available. Pre-registration at http://bit.ly/3avLlGf or call 941-429-PARK. Cost is $10 for 10 cards.
Estonian Eggs
Create and decorate Estonian Eggs from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. March 25 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Bring six extra-large raw, white eggs, a large bowl and $25. Anyone 10 years of age through adults are invited. Call 941-423-6460 to reserve your place.
Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground will begin March 8 near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Chorale concert
The Charlotte Chorale will perform at 4 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda. The performance, the second of three in the 2020-21 season, will feature select compositions by Franz Joseph Haydn and the composers he influenced, followed by several works of Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most prolific and influential composers for both Broadway and Hollywood. Frank Sanders, the first-place winner of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2020 scholarship auditions and currently a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, will perform a saxophone solo. Frank is also the accompanist for the Chorale. Tickets, $25 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the social distancing guidelines. For more info, go to charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Peace River National Art Festival
The Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. There also will be live music, and an array of food and beverages. Artwork will be for sale in a variety of price points. Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Hope and Kaytee’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival. For more info, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest “Pack the Pantry” Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
Bring your furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Dog-Gone Egg Hunt, set for 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home. For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Bunny Squad Scramble
Registration is open to get your house “egged” in the Bunny Squad Scramble. Go to www.CityOfNorthPort.com/EggHunt or the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Participation is limited to North Port residents and is capped at the first 250 homes to respond before March 19. North Port Police officers will be deployed from March 23-27 to safely deliver eggs to your home for a family egg hunt. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Formal dress donations sought
Pre-owned teen formal dresses are being accepted to be sold for $20 each at a Charlotte High School Project Graduation fundraising event being held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 27 at Ridge Harbor Clubhouse. For more information, call Sharon Pressley at 941-639-1392 or email sharonpressley@gmail.com.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.