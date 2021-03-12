Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation from March 29-May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt
Charlotte County Community Services launched the Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt. This scavenger hunt will utilize Charlotte County parks through April 2. Harpy, the Easter Bunny, has hidden 10 large Easter eggs at various parks throughout Charlotte County. Clues to find these eggs are available at any recreation center or online at www.tinyurl.com/EasterScavengerHunt.
Completed clue sheets can be turned in to any Charlotte County recreation center to be entered in a drawing for prizes by 5 p.m. April 2. One entry per egg found. Find all 10 and be entered in the grand prize drawing. Receive additional entries by participating in our Facebook photo contest. Email a picture of you with one of the Easter eggs to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and on April 3 these photos will be uploaded to the Charlotte County Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec for a photo contest. The photo with the most likes and shares will win five additional prize entries.
For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
