Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation from March 29-May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt
Charlotte County Community Services launched the Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt. This scavenger hunt will utilize Charlotte County parks through April 2. Harpy, the Easter Bunny, has hidden 10 large Easter eggs at various parks throughout Charlotte County. Clues to find these eggs are available at any recreation center or online at www.tinyurl.com/EasterScavengerHunt.
Completed clue sheets can be turned in to any Charlotte County recreation center to be entered in a drawing for prizes by 5 p.m. April 2. One entry per egg found. Find all 10 and be entered in the grand prize drawing. Receive additional entries by participating in our Facebook photo contest. Email a picture of you with one of the Easter eggs to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and on April 3 these photos will be uploaded to the Charlotte County Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec for a photo contest. The photo with the most likes and shares will win five additional prize entries.
For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Animals of Sarasota County
The North Port Library and the County Parks and Recreation will present “Animals of Sarasota County”at 1 p.m. March 27 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can learn all about the native wildlife via Zoom with an expert. Register at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/animals-sarasota-county and reserve your spot. Stop by the library beforehand to get an “Animals of Sarasota” bingo card and keep your eyes peeled. When you cross off five animals in a row or column, return the card at the library for a small prize. Stop in and pick up a Sarasota County Centennial program flyer. For more information, call 941-861-1300 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Hazardous waste event
The DeSoto County Landfill will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Shed Cleanout for residents of DeSoto County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at the HHW (Household Hazardous Waste) Collection Barn, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Items being accepted include: pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, cleaning fluids, paints, brake fluids, degreasers and other hazardous waste. The For more information, call 863-993-4826.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It’s a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
Book sale
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a huge fundraising book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle, and a book talk and song with entertainer-author Cahal Dunne. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org to learn about Dunne’s new book “Athenry” in a 25-minute Zoom conversation with former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub. Dunne will also be singing the song which inspired the book.
Movie on the Green
Enjoy a Movie on the Green at 7:45 p.m. Friday at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Seating opens approximately one hour before sunset. Attendees may bring their own chairs, blankets, or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately six people. Food and snack vendors will be on site. This month's feature is a people's choice; vote for a film at North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Peace River National Art Festival
The Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. There also will be live music, and an array of food and beverages. Artwork will be for sale in a variety of price points. Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Hope and Kaytee’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival. For more info, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Community Yard Sale
Find something special at the Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Find household items plus the Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from creative local vendors. Admission and parking are free.
Food drive
A new North Port nonprofit, When All Else Fails, will have a drive-thru food drive from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 5900 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Help people in need by donating canned food, frozen items, cold items and nonperishable items for North Port food pantries including Awaken Church, 2573 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., which is starting a food pantry to serve the community. Volunteers are needed to unload food from vehicles. For more information, call 941-218-0303.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available April 10-25 and May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult to fish with. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club & Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 12 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be there. Contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770 for appointments.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest “Pack the Pantry” Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
Bring your furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Dog-Gone Egg Hunt, set for 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home. For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Scholarship golf scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association is planning its annual Scholarship Scramble tournament to benefit graduating high school seniors. It's set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at The Hills golf course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Registration is 7:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers, which includes green fees, scholarship donation and lunch by Chef Bob. There will be lots of prizes and an auction. For information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.