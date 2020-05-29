Mid-County Regional Library to reopen
The Mid-County Regional Library will reopen to the public Tuesday at limited capacity from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and the other three library locations from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Signs will be posted at the Mid-County Regional Library for following the CDC guidelines and floors will be marked to indicate appropriate social distancing. Plexiglass shields are installed and hand sanitizer is available to the public. Limited seating is provided to encourage library users to keep visits brief so more individuals can use the library.
Desktop computers will be available by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Beginning on May 30, reservations to use a computer can be made by calling the library at 941-613-3161.
All library materials, except magazines and newspapers, are available. The meeting and study rooms are closed. For information, contact Maryanne Sharkey at 941-613-3200 or CharlotteCountyLibraries@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free bowling
Bowland in Port Charlotte is offering free bowling for kids this summer starting Monday. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day this summer. To register, go to www.kidsbowlfree.com, click on Florida, choose Bowland and sign up. You can also register via the "Kids Bowl Free" app.
Murdock Circle lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Murdock Circle west of the U.S. 41 intersection from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
More Charlotte facilities open soon
Charlotte County will open additional park facilities on June 1: Carmalita Park horse arena, radio-controlled tracks and ponds, pavilions and picnic tables, basketball, bocce, shuffleboard and volleyball courts, and Don Cerbone Skate Park.
The pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and South County Regional Park will open June 1 with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed. Pool patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of lap swimming or water aerobics classes. No walk-ins allowed. Online reservations will be accepted beginning May 31. Reservations can only be made for the next day. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the County Pools banner.
Sports fields are open, but not for organized or league activities. Playgrounds, splash pads, outdoor fitness equipment, portable toilets, Cedar Point Environmental Center, JM Berlin Skate Park and recreation centers remain closed.
County park trails and paths and boat ramps have remained open throughout the coronavirus outbreak. After brief closures, the county opened beaches, fishing piers, tennis and pickleball courts, disc golf courses and park restrooms.
All are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and wear personal protection.
Intermittent lane closures on Beach Road
Intermittent lane closures will occur along Beach Road, between State Road 776 and the second bridge, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 5. The lane closures are required for the replacement of sidewalks in this area. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated June 1
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.