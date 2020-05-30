Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated Monday
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated Monday. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Charlotte Sheriff district offices to reopen
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is resuming normal operations and services in District Offices on Monday, with the exception of fingerprinting. Necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the community and staff remain safe from possible exposure to include:
• Adhering to social distancing principles and CDC guidelines
• Recommendation of face coverings
• Hand sanitizer, tissues/napkins provided
• Hands-free waste receptacles in lobbies
• Common areas will be disinfected at the close of business each day
• Some reports will continue to be taken via the telephone to limit close proximity and possible exposure.
For more information regarding the reopening of district offices, call 941-639-2101. For more information on additional openings within the county, visit CharlotteCountyfl.gov.
Military Heritage Museum reopens June 5
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is planning to reopen Friday. The museum will adhere to Governor DeSantis’ executive order which includes specific guidelines for museums. Changes visitors should expect upon arrival include:
• Mandatory wearing of face masks by all visitors, volunteers, and employees. Free masks will be available at the museum entrance if visitors do not have one.
• Limitations on the number of people allowed in the various galleries and activity areas.
• Adherence to the current state guidelines that limit the visitors to the museum at 50% or less.
• Increased the frequency of cleaning using CDC-rated disposable products especially on exhibit surfaces, equipment and artifacts, hand-sanitizing stations throughout the museum and disposable masks designed for use with the virtual reality equipment.
• Counter shields installed at the Welcome Center, Ship’s Store and Academy Library.
• Social distancing requirements of at least 6-feet apart. Additional use of face shields worn by volunteers in those activity areas where 6-feet social distancing may not be possible.
• The museum will also move to a five-day schedule: Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some activity areas within the museum will initially operate on an 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule.
In accordance with official state and local guidelines, seniors and people with serious medical conditions should consider visiting the museum during a later phase of the state’s re-opening.
For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Fertilizer restricted season returns Monday
Sarasota County reminds the community to skip using nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns and landscapes from June 1 through Sept. 30, as part of an effort to keep the community's waterways healthy.
Enacted in 2007, the fertilizer restriction ordinance reduces the nutrients in stormwater and helps to protect natural habitats in area waterways that receive runoff from our stormwater system.
According to Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan, the frequency and amount of rain we experience during the summer months causes fertilizer to be washed away before it can be absorbed into the landscape. The nutrients found in fertilizer, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, add to what is already a nutrient-rich environment which leads to algae blooms, diminishes water quality and threatens aquatic life.
Sarasota County offers the following summertime yard tips:
• Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
• Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida's hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Make sure grass clippings are swept or blown back into the yard, or recycled in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• Adhere to watering restrictions; even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays. Remember irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Beware of scams as Florida reopens
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert urging continued vigilance as Florida slowly starts to reopen. Many retail stores, restaurants and other businesses in select industries are already partially open. Scammers may try to exploit the now expanding marketplace to take advantage of consumers and small businesses.
“Scammers will likely use the same nefarious tactics that they have been using to target Floridians throughout the COVID-19 crisis—robocalls, phishing emails and imposter scams, to name some of the most common. They will just use them in different ways, utilizing new messages about the crisis to get a consumer’s attention. So, don’t be fooled. Stay alert and stay informed about government orders and actions regarding reopening as well as the latest scams.”
To guard against scams, Floridians should:
• Hang up on robocalls offering products or services. Do not press any buttons and do not offer any personal or financial information.
• Avoid clicking links on email solicitations or ads offering free COVID-19 tests, business loans or too-good-to-be-true prices on pandemic-related products.
• Never trust the number on a Caller ID display, as spoofing technology allows scammers to change the display on an incoming call so that it appears to be coming from a government entity.
• Research a website or organization thoroughly before purchasing a product, scheduling a service or providing any personal information.
Anyone who encounters a COVID-19 related scam should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
New app for domestic violence victims
Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting a free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, that can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims, isolated with abusers while social distancing, inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
Charlotte County burn ban in effect
Charlotte County recently issued an emergency order banning outdoor burning (including yard waste and recreational fires) and the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.This prohibition does not affect attended barbecue/cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
The ban will remain in effect until the threat of wildfires no longer exists.
Intermittent lane closures on Beach Road
Intermittent lane closures will occur along Beach Road, between State Road 776 and the second bridge, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 5. The lane closures are required for the replacement of sidewalks in this area. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until June 30. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
