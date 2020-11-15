Farmers to Families Food Box program
Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Franz Ross Park, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy, and meats will be available free to the community. All drivers are requested to wear masks. For more information, visit www.coadfl.org. For information, contact Joe Sabatino at jsabot2003@yahoo.com.
Englewood Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Englewood Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any of the following branch offices during business hours through Dec. 7:
• Main office, 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Road, Suite 10, Placida. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Boca Grande office, 301 Park Ave. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
El Jobean vacuum station ribbon-cutting
The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the opening of the El Jobean vacuum station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at 4070 Railroad Ave. in Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend. Parking is limited. The vacuum station is included in the El Jobean Water Quality Improvement Project, which also consists of the construction of a wastewater collection system to serve approximately 300 properties and a booster pump station to increase potable water pressure to West County at the Myakka River. For information on the project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Utilities. For information, contact Caroline Wannall at 941-764-4304 or Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp to close
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp will be closed Nov. 23 for repaving. Ainger Creek Boat Ramp is located at 2011 Placida Road in Englewood. Please consider using Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 1000 S. McCall Road or Placida Park at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway as alternatives. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Burnt Store Road lane closures
Lane closures will occur on Burnt Store Road, about one mile south of Shotgun Road in southern Charlotte County, from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday until Monday, Nov. 23. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Scham Road closed until December
Scham Road will be closed between Burnt Store Road and Pampas Street in Punta Gorda until Dec. 1. This closure is due to construction work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested in the community and remind returning club members that we are active and meeting twice a month on Zoom! Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.