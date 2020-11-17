Boca Grande fishing pier closed
The Boca Grande Fishing Pier, 5810 Gasparilla Road, on Gasparilla Island, is closed until further notice for repairs due to damage from Tropical Storm Eta. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Franz Ross Park parking lot lighting
The Franz Ross Park parking lot, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing lighting additions through Nov. 23. During the evenings of Nov. 16-17, there will be limited lighting in the parking lot and portions will have no lighting. Please use caution in this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at 941-613-3229.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home's locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 26 at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Because of the pandemic, this year’s dinner will be by drive-thru only; there will be no seating inside the church. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. For more info, call 941-697-1747 or go to GulfCoveChurch.com.
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp to close
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp will be closed Nov. 23 for repaving. Ainger Creek Boat Ramp is located at 2011 Placida Road in Englewood. Please consider using Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 1000 S. McCall Road or Placida Park at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway as alternatives. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free Christmas dinner
For the 35th year, the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will be offering free Christmas dinners. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dinner will be take-out or delivery for shut-ins. To order a dinner, call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, or email christmasdinner@pcumc.info by Dec. 18.
Charlotte State Bank toy drive
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations for the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army.
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9. Bank lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (with the exception of Thanksgiving). For more information on the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Claudia Roseno, Corps Officer, at 941-629-3170 or claudia.roseno@uss.salvationarmy.org. For the Guardian ad Litem program, contact Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter at 941-613-3233 or tracy.trotter@gal.fl.gov.
Englewood Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Englewood Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any of the following branch offices during business hours through Dec. 7:
• Main office, 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Road, Suite 10, Placida. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Boca Grande office, 301 Park Ave. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
