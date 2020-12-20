Bridge lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on the U.S. 41 northbound and southbound bridges from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Wednesday for routine roadway lighting repairs and the installation of Charlotte County Centennial banners. Travelers may experience intermittent lane closures, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park closure
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood will be closed for repairs through Jan. 8. Park patrons are encouraged to visit Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Compression wear class
A free class called "The Benefits of Compression Wear," which is sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Punta Gorda and led by Chantel Davis from JOBST, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, OR via ZOOM. Register at PGICA.org and be sure to indicate if you will attend virtually or in-person.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2, 2021, and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Centennial Calendars
Charlotte County Centennial calendars, featuring historic photos and facts, are now available. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the following locations:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Utilities Department, 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte.
• South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
For more information about the Charlotte County Centennial, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
