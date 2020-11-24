Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Charlotte’s delegation includes State Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; State Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and State Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Those wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 4 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by fax, e-mail or U.S. mail — at Grant's office by the deadline. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman is also 4 p.m. Dec. 4. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature — including original signatures of the legislative sponsors — and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more info, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Military museum hosts tribute to WWII hero
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch, who served in the U.S. Merchant Marines making the Arctic convoy runs to bring supplies and support to the U.S. ally, the Soviet Union. These convoys fought off attacks and even surface raiders such as the famed Nazi Battleship the Tirpitz to bring much needed supplies to allies. The American Merchant Marine veterans and the U.S. Navy League Sun Coast Council will be presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation, recently received from the Russian Embassy. The Medal of Ushakov is awarded to soldiers and sailors of the Navy and of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation for bravery and courage displayed while defending the motherland and the public interests of the Russian Federation in naval theaters of military operations involving a risk to life.
The ceremony is open to the public at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, followed by a reception on the patio. For more info or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children's bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
A Heritage Happy Holiday
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, announces a family friendly holiday event titled, A Heritage Happy Holiday, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 3. The cost is $30 per person, $25 for active museum annual, sustaining and charter members, $20 for museum volunteers, and $10 for youth ages 15 and younger. Those younger than 5 are free. Event capacity is limited to first 100 guests registered. The Military Heritage Museum requires the wearing of masks from all museum patrons during their entire visit, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and temperature checks will be performed at the door. The Gulf Theater will be fog sanitizing the theater directly before the event.
Included in the festivities:
• Music on the outdoor Veranda with “Carol-oke” sing-a-long
• Featured holiday concert in the Gulf Theater with the Suncoast Big Band
• Performance by the Calendar Girls
• Silent auction and raffle table
• Special ornament stars for honoring veterans and supporting the museum
• Spectacular holiday decorations and unique “Hero Tree”
• Catered heavy hors d’oeuvres
For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org and click on Museum Events, or call 941-575-9002.
Proceeds benefit the Museum’s Youth Scholarship Fund ensuring the museum experience is available to all youth regardless of economic circumstances.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home's locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
