Halloween paddle event
The Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor will be invading the Nav-A-Gator Bar and Grill in Lake Suzy again this year for Halloween. Zombie pirates will meet at the Lettuce Lake Kayak Launch, 8801 SW Reese St., Arcadia, at 10 a.m. Oct. 31. This will be the fourth year the paddlers of the Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor will arrive at the Navigator restaurant dressed in costumes acting as a pirate group invading the restaurant. At this time 21 paddlers will be joining in with more expected. For more info, go to www.meetup.com/Kayak-Club-Outings-Events-for-Greater-Charlotte-Harbor. For additional info, contact William (Bill) Schuyler at 941-763-9248 or wiskyler@gmail.com. He will be leading the group on the water.
Bluegrass showThere will be a bluegrass show from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theater featuring the following bands: Swinging Bridge, Duck Wallow Lane and Hwy 41 South. Admission to the show is $10 each or $5 with membership. The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Seating at 50% capacity will be observed. CDC guidelines will be followed to keep this event safe for all. For more info, visit the website at www.southwestflorida bluegrass.org, or contact Mark Horn at 941-219-2256 or mchorn320@gmail.com.
Golf scramble
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an inaugural “Salute to Veterans” Golf Scramble, a benefit for the museum, on Nov. 7 at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. Only a few spaces remain for additional foursomes. Scramble entry is $75 per player, or $300 per foursome. Registration includes green fees, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. All proceeds support the Military Heritage Museum programs and exhibits. Great prizes for closest to the pin, closest to the line, longest drive and winning teams. There will be a silent auction, raffles and a goody bag. Hole sponsorships are still available at $100. Shotgun start commences at 8:30 a.m. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at
or call 941-575-9002.
‘Capturing the Veteran’s Story’The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 titled “Capturing the Veteran’s Story.” The Military Heritage Museum, along with Charlotte County CC-TV, is committed to honoring veterans and collecting their stories. The museum collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand military heritage and service. Local veterans are encouraged to register for a video-taped interview. There are currently four 30-minute time slots available on Nov. 10, however additional dates and times will be made available to any veteran who registers should the four slots get filled. Each testimonial will be videotaped and added to the museum’s and Charlotte County CC-TV collections. Interviews will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002, ext. 9.
