Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The remaining discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Avoiding contractor fraud workshop
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex will host a workshop on avoiding contractor fraud at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public.
Presenters will be discussing contracts, complaints, fraud prosecution and more. Panelists include Community Development Director Ben Bailey, Sheriff Bill Prummell, State Attorney Amira Fox, Federal Association for Insurance Reform President Paul Handerhan and real estate attorney Ernest W. Sturges, Jr. Truex will offer consumer advice for those looking to hire a contractor.
The workshop will be televised on the county’s television channel, CC-TV (Comcast, channel 20 or 97 or CenturyLink Prism, channel 96) and streamed live on the county Facebook page, Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. Viewers can also watch a livestream on the county website. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click CC-TV.
For information, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food drive
A food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
Boating course
The Peace River Sail & Power Squadron is presenting a three half-day boating course. Successful completion results in a Florida Boater Card. The class will be held at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. The classes will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The cost is $40 for the first person and $25 for a second person sharing materials. To register, leave a message by Thursday at 941-637-0766.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Edgewater Park Dog Park to close
The Edgewater Park small and large dog parks will be closed Oct. 12 for flea, tick and insect spraying. Edgewater Park is located at 22410 Glass Lane in Charlotte Harbor.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs from Oct. 5 to Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
