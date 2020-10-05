Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The remaining discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Sales tax live briefing
Charlotte County’s local government television station, CC-TV, has scheduled a Facebook Live briefing on the proposed extension of the 1 cent local option sales tax scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the county’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida.
CC-TV Production Manager Elizabeth Tracy and Deputy County Administrator Emily Lewis will review the projects to be funded by the tax if approved by voters in the general election. County staff will pass along questions from the livestream comments section to Tracy and Lewis to answer. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The video will be simulcast on CC-TV (Comcast channel 20 or 97 and CenturyLink Prism channel 96) and will remain available for viewing after the livestream concludes.
For information about the 1 cent local option sales tax, visit www.CharlotteCountyFl.gov and click the sales tax banner at the top of the page.
Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp closed
The Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp will be closed for repairs and paving of the driveway until Friday. Butterford Waterway Park is located at 13555 Marathon Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mid-County Regional Library closure
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed from Oct.14-Nov. 10 because it is an early voting site.
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library will remain open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the Englewood Charlotte Library will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Edgewater Park Dog Park to close
The Edgewater Park small and large dog parks will be closed Oct. 12 for flea, tick and insect spraying. Edgewater Park is located at 22410 Glass Lane in Charlotte Harbor.
Avoiding contractor fraud workshop
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex will host a workshop on avoiding contractor fraud at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public.
Presenters will be discussing contracts, complaints, fraud prosecution and more. Panelists include Community Development Director Ben Bailey, Sheriff Bill Prummell, State Attorney Amira Fox, Federal Association for Insurance Reform President Paul Handerhan and real estate attorney Ernest W. Sturges, Jr. Truex will offer consumer advice for those looking to hire a contractor.
The workshop will be televised on the county’s television channel, CC-TV (Comcast, channel 20 or 97 or CenturyLink Prism, channel 96) and streamed live on the county Facebook page, Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. Viewers can also watch a livestream on the county website. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click CC-TV.
For information, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food drive
A food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
