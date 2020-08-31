Charlotte pools update
The pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and South County Regional Park will open for recreational swimming Wednesday with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed. Pool patrons must make a reservation for two-hour blocks of recreational swimming. One-hour blocks of lap swimming and water aerobics classes are still available.
No walk-ins will be allowed.
Pool admission and program fees by credit card only will be collected upon entry. Online reservations for recreational swimming will be accepted beginning Sept. 1. Reservations can be made only for the next day. To make reservations, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/pools.
Splash pad and diving board remain closed. Shower areas will be closed. Deck chairs will be provided in designated spaces for personal belongings. No lockers will be available. Water fountains will not be available. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water and wear face coverings when entering the facility and speaking with staff. Facilities will have dedicated entry and exit points. Patrons should practice social distancing while moving through the facility. No spectators will be permitted in the facility.
For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov, Ryan Fleming at 941-833-3809 or Ryan.Fleming@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or Katie Meier at 941-764-4198 or Katherine.Meier@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte rec centers reopen
Charlotte County Community Services recreation centers will begin reopening Wednesday with modified programming opportunities that incorporate social distancing. South County Regional Park recreation center’s reopening will be delayed until Sept. 8 for the installation of a new floor in the gymnasium.
Preregistration will be required to participate in drop-in programs, such as pickleball and table tennis. For schedules and registration, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Recreation Centers. Patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of activity time. No walk-ins will be allowed. Online reservations can only be made for the next day beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, using the county website.
Program registration for contracted programs, such as Zumba, will be held through the program instructor to incorporate social distancing. Please contact the instructor directly for registration information. Programming-related questions should be directed to the recreation center where the program is offered.
Recreation centers will have restrictions on the number of patrons permitted in the buildings at any given time. Face coverings will be required while visiting recreation centers. Patrons are expected to follow all facility rules and guidelines.
For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Comedy for a Cause
Comedy for a Cause, the Charlotte Players’ premier fundraising event, previously was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and featured VIP seating and dinner. The 2020 version will be held at the Langdon Playhouse and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The new format was adopted by Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Dr. Chris Constance, and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. The group of “All Stars” includes Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio; Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist; Mike Moody, sales manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc. in Fort Myers; Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce; and Amanda Stahl-Stacey, business development director for Trilogy Home Health Care.
The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help. Individuals wanting to support the participants should access the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org, click on the Comedy for a Cause 2020 tab at the top of the page, then click on any cast members’ “Donate” link under their photo.
Sponsorship levels from $100-$1,500 are available. The sponsorship deadline is Sept. 21. Players Community Outreach Coordinator and Media Specialist Lori Wagner-Ryan is the Sponsorship Coordinator and may be reached at 941-255-1022 or lori.wagner-ryan@charlotteplayers.org.
Another major source of revenue will be the “Curtain Call” online silent auction coordinated by Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director for Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. Cantwell is seeking items for the auction such as gift baskets, gift cards, retail items, trips, etc. Auction items will be available for bidding from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 on the Players’ Facebook page. Those interested in donating a basket or other auction item on behalf of their business may contact Cantwell via email at jessica_cantwell@lcca.com.
Off-color material presented in previous Comedy for a Cause incantations would be absent this year.
For more information, contact Lineberry at 941-626-0551 or lineberry.stephen@gmail.com or contact the Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or info@charlotteplayers.org.
Loveland and Olean boulevards closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road, and Olean Boulevard, from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard, will be closed until Nov. 20. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Drive-thru: Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte
Hours: 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Cost: Free
Ages: 5 years and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian/parent.
Details: Save time by registering ahead at coadfl.org, but registration is not required. Results will take seven-10 days.
• State-run mobile testing unit, various Englewood dates and times
Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 1-3: 9 a.m.-noon Englewood United Methodist Center, 700 E. Dearborn St.
Saturday, Sept. 5: 9 a.m.-noon Charlotte County Tax Collector, Mac V. Horton County Annex, 6868 San Casa Road.
Sept. 6: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Charlotte County Tax Collector, Mac V. Horton County Annex, 6868 San Casa Road.
Sept. 8-10: 9 a.m.-noon Englewood United Methodist Center, 700 E. Dearborn St.
Ages: 5 and older
Details: No appointment needed. While these are primarily drive-thru sites, they can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
• Walk-up: Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and is subject to weather
Cost: Free
Ages: 18 and older
Details: Results will take five-seven days.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, 4300 Kings Hwy #210, Port Charlotte
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Ages: 18 and older
Details: Patients must meet CDC criteria for testing. Appointments are required. Call 844-FHC-SWFL (342-7935) to register.
• Walk-up: Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• Drive-thru in Fort Myers: CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate at 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)
Cost: Free
Ages: 18 and older.
Details: Test is for those who suspect they have COVID-19, not for anti-body testing. No appointment or doctor's order necessary. Anyone from any county can go to this site.
More info on leegov.com/covid-19/testing
Class For Entrepreneurs
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute Fall Class For Entrepreneurs begins Sept. 14. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two night a week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet Monday and Thursday evenings from 6p.m.-8 pm using Zoom meetings which can be accessed using a computer or smart phone. To apply contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
