Free masks for students
A mask drive is being held for Charlotte County students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2605 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. This is a drive-thru event. Free masks are available for kids in grades VPK through 12th. Child must be present to receive a mask package. The event is being sponsored by Saving Our United Leaders (S.O.U.L.) which is a nonprofit organization.
Nighttime closure of the Fawcett ER entrance
The emergency room entrance to Fawcett Hospital and the entrance to Gulf Point Surgery Center on Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday until further notice. During this time, the entrances will be relocated to the back. Please use the emergency room entrance on Brinson Avenue. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
Charlotte Players to open season
Charlotte Players chose a comedic mystery for its first show of the season, “A Shot in the Dark,” with seven performances scheduled through Sept. 20 at the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte. Director Ken Crisp promises “plenty of laughs and surprises” in the classic French farce that will keep audiences guessing to the very end. The play concerns a maid (played by Jaeda Beverly) suspected of killing a chauffeur, with only a romantic magistrate, Paul Sevigne (Shawn Imhoof) believing her innocence. The setting is Chamber of the Examining Magistrate in Paris, where Sevigne also interviews the maid’s aristocratic employer (Rudi Wolfahrt) and his snobbish wife (Jan Weston). He must also deal with his own wife (Kyle Marie), boss (Steve Pignataro), clerk (Henry Reisinger), and police guard (David DeYoung).
Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Langdon Playhouse is located at 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater, will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations, and will be provided with masks (if needed). All areas of the theater will be sanitized with a disinfectant fog machine between shows. Actors will perform in clear shield face guards. Additional information is available at 941-255-1022.
Charlotte pavilion rentals resume
Park pavilion rentals have resumed and will be available beginning Sept. 25. For pavilion rental information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Facility Rentals. For information, contact Tringali Recreation Center at 941-681-3742.
Opposite exhibits at Visual Arts Center
The Visual Arts Center will introduce new exhibits Monday, kicking off what is typically a busy season of exhibits and education. "COLOR" will be on display in the Main Gallery and "Black & White" will be on display in the Goff Gallery. Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof. Displayed together at the VAC, the complementary exhibits create an exciting visual experience.
The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour, at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 precautions include: a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda.
Free guided walk at Charlotte Flatwoods
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 on a free one-hour guided walk through Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park of mature pines, dry prairie, marsh wetlands and freshwater ponds. Its location adjoining state lands make it an important wildlife corridor. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1 and 2: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
