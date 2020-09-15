Comedy for a Cause
Comedy for a Cause, the Charlotte Players’ premier fundraising event, previously was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and featured VIP seating and dinner. The 2020 version will be held at the Langdon Playhouse and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The new format was adopted by Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Dr. Chris Constance, and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. The group of “All Stars” includes Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio; Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist; Mike Moody, sales manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc. in Fort Myers; Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce; and Amanda Stahl-Stacey, business development director for Trilogy Home Health Care.
The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help. Individuals wanting to support the participants should access the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org, click on the Comedy for a Cause 2020 tab at the top of the page, then click on any cast members’ “Donate” link under their photo.
Sponsorship levels from $100-$1,500 are available. The sponsorship deadline is Sept. 21. Players Community Outreach Coordinator and Media Specialist Lori Wagner-Ryan is the Sponsorship Coordinator and may be reached at 941-255-1022 or lori.wagner-ryan@charlotteplayers.org.
Another major source of revenue will be the “Curtain Call” online silent auction coordinated by Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director for Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. Cantwell is seeking items for the auction such as gift baskets, gift cards, retail items, trips, etc. Auction items will be available for bidding from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 on the Players’ Facebook page. Those interested in donating a basket or other auction item on behalf of their business may contact Cantwell via email at jessica_cantwell@lcca.com.
Off-color material presented in previous Comedy for a Cause incantations would be absent this year.
For more information, contact Lineberry at 941-626-0551 or lineberry.stephen@gmail.com or contact the Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or info@charlotteplayers.org.
Charlotte Players to open seasonCharlotte Players chose a comedic mystery for its first show of the season, “A Shot in the Dark,” with seven performances scheduled through Sept. 20 at the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte. Director Ken Crisp promises “plenty of laughs and surprises” in the classic French farce that will keep audiences guessing to the very end. The play concerns a maid (played by Jaeda Beverly) suspected of killing a chauffeur, with only a romantic magistrate, Paul Sevigne (Shawn Imhoof) believing her innocence. The setting is Chamber of the Examining Magistrate in Paris, where Sevigne also interviews the maid’s aristocratic employer (Rudi Wolfahrt) and his snobbish wife (Jan Weston). He must also deal with his own wife (Kyle Marie), boss (Steve Pignataro), clerk (Henry Reisinger), and police guard (David DeYoung).
Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Langdon Playhouse is located at 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater, will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations, and will be provided with masks (if needed). All areas of the theater will be sanitized with a disinfectant fog machine between shows. Actors will perform in clear shield face guards. Additional information is available at 941-255-1022.
Free guided walk at Charlotte Flatwoods
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 on a free one-hour guided walk through Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park of mature pines, dry prairie, marsh wetlands and freshwater ponds. Its location adjoining state lands make it an important wildlife corridor. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1 and 2: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Charlotte parking pass
Charlotte County parking passes are currently available for purchase through the mail, phone, the tax collector’s office or online at https://bit.ly/3a30Rsx. Parking passes are currently not available for purchase at recreation centers or pools.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
