The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the opening of the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend.
The improvements were funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. The project includes adding a secondary access drive from Edgewater Drive, additional parking, a military-themed, handicap-accessible playground, a small pavilion, sidewalks and security lighting. For information on the park, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Community Services.
Local Democrats host veterans event
Charlotte County Democrats will host an event honoring veterans, and in recognition of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Vietnam War Memorial, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Kim Hayes, Chair of American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida will be the featured speaker. Veterans, Gold Star Families and all residents of Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties are invited to attend. Only non-political “We Support Veterans” signs and American flags will be allowed. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
This event is intended to keep the memory of every service member alive and demonstrate our gratitude for those who now serve and have served our country. Speakers will include Teresa Jenkins, Charlotte County Democrats Executive Chair; Joe Comeau, Chair, Charlotte County Democrats Veterans Committee; and Kim Haynes, Chair, American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida. Among other speakers will be Gold Star families, local 2020 election candidates and other veterans. There will also be a wreath laying at the wall and time for attendee reflection.
For more information, contact Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1 and 2: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
