Comedy for a Cause
Comedy for a Cause, the Charlotte Players’ premier fundraising event, previously was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and featured VIP seating and dinner. The 2020 version will be held at the Langdon Playhouse and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The new format was adopted by Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Dr. Chris Constance, and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. The group of “All Stars” includes Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio; Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist; Mike Moody, sales manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc. in Fort Myers; Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce; and Amanda Stahl-Stacey, business development director for Trilogy Home Health Care.
The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help. Individuals wanting to support the participants should access the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org, click on the Comedy for a Cause 2020 tab at the top of the page, then click on any cast members’ “Donate” link under their photo.
Sponsorship levels from $100-$1,500 are available. The sponsorship deadline is Sept. 21. Players Community Outreach Coordinator and Media Specialist Lori Wagner-Ryan is the Sponsorship Coordinator and may be reached at 941-255-1022 or lori.wagner-ryan@charlotteplayers.org.
Another major source of revenue will be the “Curtain Call” online silent auction coordinated by Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director for Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. Cantwell is seeking items for the auction such as gift baskets, gift cards, retail items, trips, etc. Auction items will be available for bidding from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 on the Players’ Facebook page. Those interested in donating a basket or other auction item on behalf of their business may contact Cantwell via email at jessica_cantwell@lcca.com.
Off-color material presented in previous Comedy for a Cause incantations would be absent this year.
For more information, contact Lineberry at 941-626-0551 or lineberry.stephen@gmail.com or contact the Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or info@charlotteplayers.org.
Prairie Creek Preserve closedPrairie Creek Preserve, 1900 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, has been closed due to poor road conditions from the heavy rains. It will reopen after the waters have receded and repairs are completed. For information, contact Jason Thompson at 941-613-3221 or Jason.Thompson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
