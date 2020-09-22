Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Opposite exhibits at Visual Arts Center
The Visual Arts Center is exhibiting "COLOR" in the Main Gallery, and "Black & White" in the Goff Gallery. Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof. Displayed together at the VAC, the complementary exhibits create an exciting visual experience. The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Thursday. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour, at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 precautions include: a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda.
Free estate-planning webinar
Kerry Hunter, Trust Development Officer at Englewood Bank & Trust is conducting a free estate-planning webinar from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Sept. 24. During the webinar, Hunter will review the basic elements of an estate plan, including last will and testament, power of attorney, and health-care directives, focusing on the specifics and benefits of each and the pitfalls to avoid. The webinar will also include planning tools for non-married couples and couples who have remarried, plus ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your assets. To register, visit www.englewoodbank.com or contact Hunter at 941-473-3629 or khunter@ebtfl.com.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Voices of Hope Gala rescheduled
Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, has rescheduled its Voices of Hope Gala for Nov. 12. The inaugural event, which will feature dinner, entertainment and a live auction, was originally scheduled for March 28, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. The gala starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Guardian ad Litem Foundation also is seeking donations for auction packages, including gift certificates, experiences and other items.
Tickets are available for $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10. For more information about the Voices of Hope Gala or to purchase tickets, visit VoicesForKids.org/event/Voices-of-Hope or call 239-533-1435.
Proceeds from gala will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates, as well as provide financial assistance to help meet a child’s basic and developmental needs. The Foundation’s court-certified volunteer child advocates serve as the “voice” for abused, neglected and abandoned youth in Southwest Florida as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare systems.
