Local Democrats host veterans event
Charlotte County Democrats will host an event honoring veterans, and in recognition of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Vietnam War Memorial, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Kim Hayes, Chair of American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida will be the featured speaker. Veterans, Gold Star Families and all residents of Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties are invited to attend. Only non-political “We Support Veterans” signs and American flags will be allowed. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
This event is intended to keep the memory of every service member alive and demonstrate our gratitude for those who now serve and have served our country. Speakers will include Teresa Jenkins, Charlotte County Democrats Executive Chair; Joe Comeau, Chair, Charlotte County Democrats Veterans Committee; and Kim Haynes, Chair, American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida. Among other speakers will be Gold Star families, local 2020 election candidates and other veterans. There will also be a wreath laying at the wall and time for attendee reflection.
For more information, contact Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
