Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The October sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours available monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the October sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
